15:05
USD 87.45
EUR 90.16
RUB 0.85
English

Vladimir Putin congratulates Trump on taking office as U.S. President

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Donald Trump on taking office as U.S. President.

Via video link, he held an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council, during which he stated that the Russian side is open to dialogue with the new U.S. administration regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

«We see statements by the newly elected U.S. President and his team about the desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were severed by the outgoing administration, not through our fault. We also hear his statements about the need to do everything possible to prevent World War III. Without a doubt, we welcome this approach and congratulate the elected U.S. president on taking office,» Vladimir Putin said. He emphasized that the dialogue should be built on an equal and mutually respectful basis.

«The most important thing here is to eliminate the root causes of the crisis... As for resolving the situation itself, I would like to reiterate: the goal should not be a short-term truce or some kind of pause for regrouping forces and rearming to continue the conflict later, but a long-term peace based on respect for the legitimate interests of all people, all nations living in the region,» he added.

Earlier, it was reported that the newly elected U.S. President Donald Trump instructed his team to arrange a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin within a few days after the inauguration.
link: https://24.kg./english/317389/
views: 285
Print
Related
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries
Trump instructs to arrange phone call with Putin in coming days
Donald Trump officially assuming office as U.S. President
Large-scale raids against migrants to begin after Trump's inauguration — WSJ
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank
New U.S. sanctions: Kyrgyzstan’s bank is on the list
Kyrgyzstan’s subsidiaries of Gazprom Neft hit by U.S. sanctions
Fires in California: No Kyrgyzstanis among injured in Los Angeles
California wildfires become most destructive in Los Angeles history
Popular
Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products Bishkek residents invited to fair of food agricultural products
HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia HRW reports worsening human rights records in Central Asia
Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list Four more companies from Kyrgyzstan get into U.S. sanctions list
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
21 January, Tuesday
14:45
Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agriculture checks quality Selection of new breed of sheep: Ministry of Agricultur...
14:19
Judge extends Samat Matsakov's arrest despite expiration of his term
14:10
Kyrgyzstan takes 128th place in Logistics Performance Index
13:49
Individuals with expunged corruption convictions cannot be elected president
12:46
Declaration campaign: Foreign Minister has neither housing nor car