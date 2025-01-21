15:06
Donald Trump suspends all new aid to foreign countries

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to suspend all new development assistance to foreign countries for three months. The White House website says.

He also ordered a review of foreign aid programs to ensure that they are consistent with U.S. foreign policy. It is noted that the executive order to suspend funding followed an executive order instructing the Department of State to pursue an «America First» foreign policy.

It is expected that, according to the executive order, all new payments abroad will be monitored by the U.S. Secretary of State.

Recall, USA is the largest donor of humanitarian aid in the world, spending up to $76 billion a year on these purposes. In particular, the work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East depends on the United States.

Earlier, Donald Trump spoke out against the transfer of funds abroad without the possibility for Washington to receive payments of similar amounts or return the transferred money back.
link: https://24.kg./english/317411/
views: 229
