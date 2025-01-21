Declaration campaign: Foreign Minister has neither housing nor car

The Tax Service has begun publishing income declarations of officials for 2023. The declaration, like other members of the Cabinet, was also filed by the Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev.

According to the State Tax Service, he received income in the amount of 2,550,172 soms during the specified period.

The declaration does not contain any information on the real estate and movable property of the Foreign Minister.

An apartment with an area of ​​138 square meters and a garden plot with an area of ​​1,200 square meters are declared in the information about close relatives. The relatives of the Foreign Minister also have a Toyota Highlander worth 603,000 soms.