Individuals with expunged corruption convictions cannot be elected president

Individuals convicted of corruption and other offenses against the interests of state and municipal service can not be elected President, deputies of the Parliament, or ministers. This draft law was approved in its first reading by the parliamentary committee on constitutional legislation, state structure, judicial, legal issues, and regulations.

The bill’s initiators, deputies Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, Gulya Kozhokulova, and Kamila Taliyeva, propose banning citizens convicted of these crimes from holding high-ranking state positions, regardless of whether their criminal record has been expunged.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev noted that starting today, January 21, a law tightening penalties for corruption offenses comes into force. Under the new regulations, individuals convicted of bribery will no longer be able to get off with fines; they will face prison sentences.

«But the specified requirements of the law do not apply to those who hold senior government positions. Because their status is protected by constitutional laws. Therefore, in order to prevent corruption among high-ranking government officials, we propose changes,» Zhenishbek Toktorbaev said.

The deputies propose to amend the constitutional laws of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the elections of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic and deputies of the Parliament of the Kyrgyz Republic», «On the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic».