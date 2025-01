The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan conducted an approbation (inspection) of the new meat-fat breed of sheep Ala-Too in the southern regions. The press service of the ministry reported.

The commission inspected the sheep from various farms, assessed the differences and unique traits of the new Ala-Too breed compared to other breeds.

The purpose of this inspection is to grant legal status to selective breeding achievements in sheep farming.