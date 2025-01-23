Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Kyrgyzstan. He accepted the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

As TASS reports, Sergei Lavrov thanked Jeenbek Kulubaev for their fruitful joint work and «gladly» accepted the invitation to visit Bishkek or «any other location amidst the picturesque nature of Kyrgyzstan.»

On January 22, following talks in Moscow, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries signed a cooperation program until 2027.

The parties also discussed a wide range of bilateral topical issues, including key areas of further cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic’s chairmanship of the CSTO were outlined and issues of strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations and integration associations, in particular the UN, CIS, EAEU, and SCO, were discussed.

Attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state and government of the two countries, as well as plans to organize visits and meetings at the highest and high levels for the current year.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also touched upon the migration issue.