12:38
USD 87.45
EUR 91.15
RUB 0.88
English

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to visit Kyrgyzstan

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Kyrgyzstan. He accepted the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Jeenbek Kulubaev.

As TASS reports, Sergei Lavrov thanked Jeenbek Kulubaev for their fruitful joint work and «gladly» accepted the invitation to visit Bishkek or «any other location amidst the picturesque nature of Kyrgyzstan.»

On January 22, following talks in Moscow, the Foreign Ministers of the two countries signed a cooperation program until 2027.

The parties also discussed a wide range of bilateral topical issues, including key areas of further cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The priorities of the Kyrgyz Republic’s chairmanship of the CSTO were outlined and issues of strengthening cooperation within the framework of international organizations and integration associations, in particular the UN, CIS, EAEU, and SCO, were discussed.

Attention was paid to the implementation of agreements reached by the heads of state and government of the two countries, as well as plans to organize visits and meetings at the highest and high levels for the current year.

Jeenbek Kulubaev also touched upon the migration issue.
link: https://24.kg./english/317667/
views: 207
Print
Related
Kyrgyz and Russian Foreign Ministers to sign cooperation program in Moscow
Kyrgyzstan increases gas imports from Russia — National Statistical Committee
Period of stay of foreigners in Russia without visa to be reduced from 2025
Two customs officers arrested in Russia for extortion in Kyrgyzstan
Situation in Ukraine: Donald Trump announces he awaits meeting with Putin
Trade between Kyrgyzstan and Russia exceeds $3 billion in 2024
First group of young teachers from Russia arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Google Play stops monetization of apps from Russia
Uzbek politician calls on to introduce visa regime with Russia
Akylbek Japarov to make working visit to Moscow
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek Chinese company ready to invest $550 million in moving railway out of Bishkek
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow Incidence of ARVI and influenza in Kyrgyzstan continues to grow
23 January, Thursday
12:25
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev appointed new Mayor of Osh city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev appointed new Mayor of Osh city
12:14
Child marriage legalized in Iraq: Permissible age for girls is 9 years old
11:58
Restrictions for passenger cars lifted at Sosnovka and Aral posts
11:54
Kyrgyzstani detained on Sakhalin for hitting woman and girl by car
11:42
New International Film Festival to be established in CIS