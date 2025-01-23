12:38
US Ambassador ready to seek solutions to remove KR companies from sanctions list

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Meder Abakirov met with U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Lesslie Viguerie.

The sides discussed issues related to the inclusion of Keremet Bank JSC, Gazprom Neft Asia LLC, and Munai Myrza CJSC in the U.S. sanctions list.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry representative expressed concern over the inclusion of Keremet Bank and other companies in the sanctions list. He emphasized that government agencies of Kyrgyzstan regularly hold consultations with American partners on relevant cooperation issues.

Meder Abakirov noted that the sanctions against Kyrgyz companies are perplexing and requested their removal from the list.

«Lesslie Viguerie expressed the U.S.’s readiness to work jointly on finding mutually acceptable solutions to remove Kyrgyz companies from the sanctions list,» the statement says.
