Ulanbek Daliev has been relieved of the post of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region. The corresponding decree was signed by the President Sadyr Japarov.

The document notes that he left the post due to transfer to another job.

Ulanbek Daliev had worked as the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative for less than a year. He was appointed in February 2024.

By another decree of Sadyr Japarov, Bakytbek Zhetigenov was appointed the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in this region. He was dismissed from the previously held post of Mayor of Osh city.