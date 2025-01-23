12:39
Restrictions for passenger cars lifted at Sosnovka and Aral posts

Restrictions for passenger cars have already been lifted at Sosnovka and Aral posts. The press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

On January 22, due to heavy snowfall and avalanches, traffic restrictions were introduced for all types of vehicles. The restrictions for passenger cars were lifted after the snow was cleared by special equipment.
