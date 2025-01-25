20:37
President Sadyr Japarov signs Labor Code

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Labor Code, aimed at achieving a balance of interests between employees and employers. The bill was adopted by the Parliament on December 18, 2024.

The concept of the Code provides for:

— Simplification of the terms of an employment contract, labor relations (conclusion of an employment contract in electronic form; local regulations containing labor law standards; maintaining an electronic work record book);

— Reduction in the number of public holidays and non-working days;

— Establishment of New Year and May holidays;

— Abolition of the rule on the transfer of days off;

— Establishment of special measures for quotas for jobs for people with disabilities, graduates of orphanages;

— Payment of a one-time benefit in the event of an employee receiving an industrial injury or his death in the same amount determined by the Cabinet of Ministers;

— Establishing a single penalty rate of 0.25 percent for violation by the employer of the deadline for payment of salaries, vacation pay, severance pay and other payments;

— Establishing a limitation period for disputes over the collection of salaries of three years;

— Elimination of the limitation on the interest rate when paying the overdue amount of debt;

— Introduction of a rule that an employment contract, by agreement of the parties, may establish both remote work and combined remote work;

— Establishing measures prohibiting the use of labor of pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, in heavy work and employment at work with harmful and (or) hazardous working conditions;

— Remuneration, which is determined depending on the quantity, quality and complexity of the work performed on the basis of professional standards;

— Transfer of Article 7 from the Labor Code, regulating issues of representation of employees and employers, to the Law «On Social Partnership in the Field of Labor Relations».
