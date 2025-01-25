20:37
USD 87.45
EUR 91.77
RUB 0.88
English

Prosecutor’s office detects land plots illegally allocated to individuals

Prosecution authorities of Talas region detected illegal ownership of land plots by individuals. The press service of the supervisory agency reports.

As a result of inspections by district prosecutor’s offices, land plots of 9.4 hectares in Cholponbaev aiyl okmotu of Aitmatovsky district and a land plot of 300 square meters in Aknazarov aiyl okmotu of Bakai-Ata district with a total value of 10,893 million soms were returned to the state.

A pre-investigation check is currently underway to legally assess the actions of the relevant officials.
link: https://24.kg./english/317891/
views: 317
Print
Related
SCNS searches Bishkek prosecutor's office, two people detained
New building of prosecutor's office of Sverdlovsky district opened in Bishkek
Deputies adopt amendments to law on prosecutor's office without discussion
Deputies adopt amendments to law on prosecutor's office without discussion
Detention of policemen in Suzak: President dismisses a number of prosecutors
Kurmankul Zulushev: Bribery when hiring to prosecution agencies stopped
New prosecutor's office building commissioned in Kochkor district
President promises to increase salaries of employees of prosecution bodies
Head of Prosecutor's Office detained with $ 200,000 bribe
Popular
Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms Declaration campaign: Minister of Finance earns almost 7 million soms
Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan Chinese company to mine rare earth metals in Kyrgyzstan
Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis Umrah 2025: Pilgrims have to be vaccinated against meningitis
Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors Kyrgyzstan and UK discuss development of mining and banking sectors
25 January, Saturday
17:31
Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykmamatov Vital medicines to be exempt from VAT — Almambet Shykma...
17:04
Cableway construction begins in Ala-Archa Nature Park
16:13
Suspect in attempted murder detained in Chui region
16:00
Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev
15:49
Economy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan pays 31 million soms to rating agencies in 2024