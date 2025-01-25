20:37
English

Commodity producers to be provided with loans of up to 25 million soms

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan launched a five-year project «Financing of United Producers», supported by Aiyl Bank OJSC and Eldik Bank OJSC on January 1, 2025. The press service of the ministry reported.

As part of the project, commodity producers engaged in livestock and crop production will be provided with loans of up to 25 million soms at 6 percent per annum for five years.

Up to 150 million soms of credit funds at 6 percent for five years are provided for enterprises in the processing industry that have formed an association with producers of goods.

Funds of up to 50 million soms on a collateral basis at 6 percent for 60 months are provided for economic entities with highly efficient and resource-saving technology (drip irrigation, sprinkling) for greenhouse farming, leasing of agricultural machinery and animals, creation of machine and tractor stations.

The goal of the project is to scale up small-scale production and provide state support to united commodity producers through preferential credit funds.
