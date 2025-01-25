20:37
Visas for holders of diplomatic passports of Kyrgyzstan, Cyprus to be abolished

The conclusion of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan to the agreement with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports, signed earlier, has been approved. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document has been sent to the Parliament for ratification.

Holders of diplomatic passports of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Cyprus will be exempt from visa requirements for entry, exit, transit and stay in the territory of the states parties to the agreement for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of their entry during a 180-day period.

Recall, Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus discussed this issue at a meeting of the Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev with the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
