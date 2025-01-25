Vladimir Putin awards title of Honored Scientist of Russia to Askar Akayev

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the title of «Honored Scientist of the Russian Federation» to former president of Kyrgyzstan, now Professor at Moscow State University Askar Akayev.

The corresponding decree was published on the portal of official acts of the Russian Federation.

It is noted that the title was awarded «for merits in the training of highly qualified specialists, scientific and pedagogical activity and many years of conscientious work.»

Askar Akayev ruled the republic from 1990 to 2005. On March 24, 2005, as a result of the so-called Tulip Revolution against family, authoritarian and corrupt power, he was overthrown. After that, Akayev left the Kyrgyz Republic and has been living in Russia since then.