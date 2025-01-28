19:41
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

Sadyr Japarov tells about fate of Kyrgyz houses in Tajikistan

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov told Kabar news agency about the conditions for resolving the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue and the fate of houses located in a checkerboard pattern.

According to him, the border issue has been practically resolved and bilateral work on formalizing the documents is underway.

«Once this process is complete, the intergovernmental commissions will sign the documents, followed by the foreign ministers. The agreement will then be ratified by the parliaments of both countries. After that, we, the presidents, will sign it. An exchange of notes will follow, and only then demarcation work, which will take 1–2 more years, will begin. Only after this the process will be fully completed,» the president explained.

The head of state emphasized that the most important thing is that bilateral agreements have been reached.

«To answer the question in whose favor the issue was resolved, I would say this: when resolving border disputes between two countries, it is impossible to consider only one side’s interests. A decision is made only when the interests of both sides are taken into account. We have about a thousand kilometers of borders. There were disputed territories in many areas. In some cases, they were divided equally,» Sadyr Japarov said.

The president noted that there are border villages where houses are located in a checkerboard pattern.

«We have resolved this issue. Otherwise, border protection would have caused significant inconveniences for both sides. If houses belonging to Tajik citizens ended up on our side, the Tajik side will relocate them. If our houses are on their side, we will relocate our citizens. We will build houses for them in another place, taking into account the size of the land plots. Thus, the issues were resolved taking into account every meter of land,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov concluded by stating that detailed information will be provided when demarcation work begins.
link: https://24.kg./english/318138/
views: 292
Print
Related
Residents of Isfara and Batken hold joint clean-up and cook plov
Tashiev: Kyrgyz-Tajik border issue will be resolved by the end of January
Heads of Governments of Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan to meet
President of Tajikistan meets with intelligence chief of Pakistan
Batken, Sughd, and Fergana regions to cooperate: Agreement signed
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold another meeting on border delimitation
Kyrgyz-Tajik border: Sadyr Japarov tells about details of agreement
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan complete border delineation
Over 17,000 Tajik migrants deported from Russia in 2024
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border delimitation issues
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
16:40
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia