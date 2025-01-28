19:42
USD 87.45
EUR 91.18
RUB 0.90
English

Kyrgyzstan's gross international reserves reach almost $6 billion

Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves increased by 57.2 percent in 2024 and reached $5,088 billion. Melis Turgunbaev, Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan, posted on Facebook.

He noted that compared to 2023, reserves increased from $3,236.5 billion to $5,088.1 billion. The absolute increase is $1,851.6 billion, which is equivalent to a 57.2 percent growth.

«One of the key factors that contributed to the increase in reserves in 2024 was the increase in the cost of gold, given the significant share of this asset in their structure. The National Bank actively purchased precious metal from local producers, which contributed to both an increase in reserves and support for the domestic precious metals market. A sound investment strategy and risk minimization also played an important role, thanks to which it was possible to increase the profitability of assets and efficiency of their use,» the National Bank Chairman wrote.

According to him, the growth of international reserves plays an important role in maintaining the stability of the country’s economy. It helps strengthen the national currency, conduct an effective currency policy, fulfill the state’s external financial obligations, as well as maintain the operational activities of the National Bank and increase confidence in the country’s financial system.

In general, a significant increase in gold and foreign exchange reserves in 2024 indicates a balanced policy of managing the National Bank’s assets and supporting the domestic market, the statement says.
link: https://24.kg./english/318142/
views: 278
Print
Related
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 9 percent
National Bank to transfer 100 percent of its profits to republican budget
National Bank to spend about $5 million on launch of digital som
National Bank Chair comments on inclusion of cryptocurrencies in forex reserves
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts another intervention
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan comments on U.S. sanctions against Keremet Bank
National Bank conducts first intervention in currency market in 2025
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to launch pilot project on digital som
National Bank intends to take control of tariffs, fees for provision of services
Popular
Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries Increase in consumer prices and tariffs registered in all EAEU countries
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America U.S. renames Gulf of Mexico to Gulf of America
Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor Reconstruction of bypass road: Chinese company selected as general contractor
28 January, Tuesday
16:40
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
16:31
Two groups of transplant surgeons to work at Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
16:17
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan intends to change online lending rules
16:01
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions
15:38
Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia