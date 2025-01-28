MP asks National Commission on State Language to make more cartoons in Kyrgyz

D Billions episode in Kyrgyz has been viewed more than 28 million times, the cartoon «Keremet Koch» — more than 5 million. MP Zhanar Akayev said at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament.

«This shows that there is a demand for cartoons in Kyrgyz. But there are few of such cartoons. You watch a cartoon, and there is nothing else,» the MP said.

He called on the National Commission on State Language to invest money in cartoons.