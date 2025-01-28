Ex-Ombudsman asks President of Kyrgyzstan to release Temirlan Sultanbekov

Former Ombudsman of Kyrgyzstan Tursunbek Akun asks the country’s president to release Temirlan Sultanbekov from custody. He posted a message on Facebook.

According to him, he is worried about the deteriorating health of the leader of the Social Democrats party.

«As a human rights activist, who also went on a multi-day hunger strike against the illegal actions of the Akayev’s and Atambayev’s authorities, I know very well that such a protest is extremely dangerous. I do not want this to end in tragedy. Temirlan is someone’s child, and his parents are calling to release their son,» he wrote.

According to Tursunbek Akun, the criminal case on vote buying brought against the Social Democrats is questionable.

«The increasing cases of detentions, intimidation and arrests of party members by law enforcement agencies are starting to resemble political persecution. This goes against your words about commitment to the democratic and legal path,» he addressed Sadyr Japarov.

On November 15, 2024, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in pretrial detention until February 12, 2025. The arrested are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. His lawyers say his health condition is critical.