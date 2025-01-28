Deputies to expand list of crimes not subject to amnesty

A group of deputies of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan proposed a bill to expand the list of crimes, for which amnesty cannot be applied under the law. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues, and Regulations of the Parliament.

Currently, amnesty is not applied to crimes such as:

Financing terrorist activities;

Public calls for terrorist acts;

Financing organized groups and criminal associations;

Illegal arms and ammunition trafficking;

Sabotage.

If the proposed amendments come into force, it will be impossible to apply amnesty to defendants and those convicted of creating an organized group or participation in it; creating an illegal armed formation or participation in it.

The bill was adopted by the committee in the second reading.