Aisuluu Tynybekova named Asia's Best Wrestler in 2024 by UWW Asia

Aisuluu Tynybekova has been recognized as the Best Wrestler in Asia in 2024 by UWW Asia.

United World Wrestling Asia organization named the Kyrgyz athlete the best wrestler based on her achievements over the past year.

In 2024, Tynybekova competed at five tournaments, where she won five medals. She took third place and a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.

In October 2024, Tynybekova was elected Vice President of Women’s Wrestling Federation of Kyrgyzstan.

Aisuluu Tynybekova is one of Kyrgyzstan’s most decorated athletes, holder of silver and bronze Olympic medals and multiple World and Asian championship titles.
