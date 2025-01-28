19:43
Case against Samat Matsakov: City Court rejects lawyers' motions

The panel of judges reviewed and rejected the motions filed by the defense attorneys of detained lawyer Samat Matsakov. The Bishkek City Court informed 24.kg news agency.

Three motions by lawyers were reviewed, these were two challenges and a review of the preventive measure for the defendant. All of them were rejected.

Recall, lawyer Samat Matsakov defended the rights of journalists. He was detained on November 30 until December 30 last year. Then the court extended the period of detention until February 28, 2025. Since the moment of detention, human rights activists have repeatedly stated that his rights have been violated. According to the State Committee for National Security, the lawyer was detained as part of the fight against corruption, fraud and document forgery. The state committee reported that Samat Matsakov, using his connections in the judiciary, took possession of $22,000.
link: https://24.kg./english/318178/
views: 205
