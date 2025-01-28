19:43
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU

Gulnara-Klara Samat has been appointed Vice-Rector of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University (KRSU). The press service of the university reported.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Abazbek uulu Rasul introduced the new Vice-Rector and noted the rich life and professional experience of Gulnara-Klara Samat.

«It is a great honor for me to join your team. This is a very strong intellectual environment. I look forward to cooperation. My experience in teaching and diplomacy will help improve KRSU’s reputation both nationally and internationally,» she emphasized.

The Vice-Rector of KRSU began her career as a teacher of Russian language and literature at school No. 7 in Tash-Kumyr. She held the positions of international security adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, press secretary of former president Kurmanbek Bakiyev, director of the International Institute for Strategic Studies, head of the Central Election Commission, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia and deputy of the Parliament from Ata Meken faction.

In 2008, having stated that she was threatened by Maxim Bakiyev, the son of former head of state Kurmanbek Bakiyev, Gulnara-Klara Samat left the country. She returned to Kyrgyzstan in 2009. Later, she changed her name from Klara Kabilova to Gulnara-Klara Samat.
