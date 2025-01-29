00:26
USD 87.45
EUR 91.16
RUB 0.89
English

Svetlana Ashirova again appointed director of state circus

A well-known stuntwoman Svetlana (Aslanaiym) Ashirova has once again been appointed General Director of the Kyrgyz State Circus named after Abubakir Izibaev. Ashirova herself told 24.kg news agency.

According to a document from the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, Svetlana Ashirova was supposed to assume her duties on January 28.

Recall, Ashirova was appointed to the position at the end of October 2024, and on January 23, 2025, the press service of the ministry reported that after the expiration of the probationary period, she was dismissed from her position as head of the State Circus.

The Ministry of Culture has not yet commented on the appointment of Svetlana Ashirova to her previous place of work.

In January 2025, several circus artists complained to journalists about the work of the current director Svetlana Ashirova. The artists consider her incompetent and claim that the director is unable to unite the team.
link: https://24.kg./english/318296/
views: 291
Print
Related
MEGA’s Digital Development Head to lead Ministry of Digital Development
Gulnara-Klara Samat appointed Vice-Rector of KRSU
Ex-FIFA referee Nurdin Bukuev appointed President of Futsal Association
New head of Kyrgyzindustriya OJSC appointed
Svetlana Ashirova dismissed from post of circus director
Zhenishbek Toktorbaev appointed new Mayor of Osh city
New Deputy Chairman of Board appointed at Kyrgyzaltyn OJSC
Rector of Law Academy of Prosecutor General's Office appointed
Altynbek Zhumaev appointed Mayor of Mailuu-Suu
Ex-mayor of Tokmak appointed to new position in Jalal-Abad
Popular
New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey New buses for public transportation arrive in Bishkek from Turkey
ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road ADB to allocate $109.5 million for reconstruction of Barskoon-Karakol road
National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan National Council for AI Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name Manas International Airport OJSC changes its name
29 January, Wednesday
17:55
Spring field work begins in Aravan district Spring field work begins in Aravan district
17:37
Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion
17:30
Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities
17:12
Tax Service to launch project to integrate cash registers with consignment notes
17:01
Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables