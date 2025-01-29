00:26
ICAO confirms Kyrgyzstan’s aviation compliance with international standards

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Regional Director of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Nicolas Rallo, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aviation cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and ICAO.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed gratitude for ICAO’s support of the country’s aviation sector and noted that the 2023-2024 ICAO audit confirmed that Kyrgyzstan’s aviation system meets international standards.

«We consider the aviation sector as a key tool for integration of Kyrgyzstan into the global economy and are ready to implement ambitious projects, such as entering the international aviation market through Asman Airlines. In the near future, we intend to continue strengthening the human resources potential of the aviation sector, providing the State Civil Aviation Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic with the necessary financial resources and improving the qualifications of inspectors. These steps will contribute to the sustainable development of the sector and strengthen our country’s position in international aviation,» Kasymaliev stated.

Nicolas Rallo reaffirmed ICAO’s commitment to further strengthening cooperation with Kyrgyzstan and providing comprehensive support for the aviation sector. He also noted that several cooperation agreements with the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan are expected to be signed soon.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a specialized agency of the UN that sets international standards for civil aviation and coordinates its development in order to improve safety and efficiency.
