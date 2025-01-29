Bishkek City Court remands Sultanbekov, Karamushkina, Turksever in custody

The Bishkek City Court rejected the appeal of the lawyers of Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever to change the measure of restraint.

The arrested stated «complete lawlessness in court.»

Supporters of the leader of the Social Democrats party recalled that he has been on a hunger strike for 75 days and is «in extremely serious condition.» «This is the longest hunger strike in the history of Kyrgyzstan, and it has led to serious consequences for his health,» they posted on social media.

On January 9, the Sverdlovsky District Court extended the term of detention for Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina, and Roza Turksever until February 12.

On November 15,2024, the Sverdlovsky District Court placed Temirlan Sultanbekov, Irina Karamushkina and Roza Turksever in the pretrial detention center No. 1. The detainees are accused of vote buying. Immediately after his arrest, the leader of the Social Democrats Temirlan Sultanbekov went on a hunger strike. His lawyers say his health condition is critical.