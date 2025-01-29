Overhead power lines in Bishkek planned to be replaced with underground cables

It is planned to replace overhead power lines in Bishkek with underground cables. The Ministry of Energy reported.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev held talks with Orkhan Zeynalov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan. They discussed cooperation in the energy sector, including the supply of cable joints and equipment for the construction of 110 kV and 35 kV underground power lines in the capital.

Due to the growth of Bishkek’s population and expansion of the urban area, existing overhead power lines create potential risks. The project of replacing them with underground cables was discussed, which will increase the reliability of power supply and reduce accidents.

Azerbaijan is interested in supplying the necessary equipment and participating in the project, the Ministry of Energy noted.