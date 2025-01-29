Electoral deposit to be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities

Electoral deposit will be reduced for candidates for deputies with disabilities. The corresponding bill was adopted by the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the third reading.

Now the electoral deposit for candidates is 100,000 soms. For candidates with disability of group I it will be reduced by 50 percent, i.e. to 50,000, for candidates with disability of group II — by 25 percent, i.e. to 75,000 soms.

In addition, the bill provides for a ban on running for president, deputy of Parliament and working in the Cabinet, if a person has been convicted of corruption and other official crimes.

MP Dastan Bekeshev noted on his Telegram channel that this amendment will further allow to get rid of political opponents.

«It is enough to make your opponent corrupt. But I generally support this bill. Try not to support it. People will accuse me of supporting corrupt people. But we have to take into account that there will be such political consequences,» he said.