Security services detain doctor at Oncology Center in Bishkek for extortion

Security services detained a doctor at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology for systematic extortion from patients. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reported.

Citizens contacted the leadership of the SCNS, complaining about extortion by doctors at the Oncology Center. Based on a court ruling, a search was conducted in the office of the doctor of this medical institution, 36-year-old S.M.P., on January 28. The security officers found 119,000 soms and $100 received from patients. In addition, video surveillance of the doctor provided evidence of extortion and receiving money from patients.

It was established that the medical worker received from 2,000 to 22,000 soms from patients for surgeries and medical services, which should be provided to cancer patients free of charge. The doctor was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the SCNS. Other persons involved in this crime are being identified.
