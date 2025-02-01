00:59
Skiing in schools: Kyrgyzstan to work out winter sports development program

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov held a meeting on winter sports development. Representatives of relevant departments and sports organizations took part in the discussion.

The meeting participants reviewed plans for the development of winter sports in the country, preparation of the national team for the IX Asian Winter Games in Harbin (China), as well as measures to develop infrastructure and train personnel in this area.

Particular attention was paid to the inclusion of winter sports, including alpine skiing, in school physical education programs, especially in regions located near ski resorts. In this regard, a decision was made to create specialized sections in children’s and youth sports schools.

Baisalov emphasized that Kyrgyzstan has unique natural conditions for the development of winter sports and noted the importance of President Sadyr Japarov’s initiative to build new ski resorts, such as Three Peaks. These facilities should become centers of attraction for athletes, tourists and young people.

«Creation of modern conditions for winter sports will contribute to the development of the country’s sports potential, popularization of active recreation and strengthening the international image of Kyrgyzstan,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet noted.

Following the meeting, the relevant departments were instructed to work out a comprehensive program for the development of winter sports, including measures to support professional and mass sports, build infrastructure, train coaches and attract investment in the winter tourism sector.
