Land mafia members detained in Moskovsky district

Members of the so-called «land mafia» have been detained in Moskovsky district of Chui region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

It was established that the former head of Sadovsky ayil okmotu D.M.T., in a criminal conspiracy with the chairman of Min-Bulak aiyl kenesh A.A.K. and former employee of the prosecutor’s office U.R.M., organized a corruption scheme for the sale of land plots in Sadovoye village, intended for individual housing construction, for the purpose of material enrichment.

They altered the queue log of citizens in need of land plots, forged minutes of meetings of land commissions, ordered their subordinates to commit illegal acts in the form of forging signatures of members of the land commission, etc.

In addition, cases of fictitious registration of land plots in the names of incapacitated citizens (persons with disabilities) by threatening with physical violence were revealed.

On January 31, as part of the case initiated under Articles 336 «Corruption» and 379 «Forgery of Documents» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the above-mentioned members of the land mafia were detained. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

Necessary measures are being taken to identify all persons involved in the said corruption scheme and to compensate for the damage caused to the state.
