EEC grants tariff privileges for import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan

The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has granted tariff privileges for the import of seed potatoes to Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

According to the EEC, a decision was made to introduce tariff privileges in the form of exemption from import customs duties for seed potatoes (code 0701 10 000 0 of the Foreign Economic Activity Commodity Nomenclature of EAEU), imported in 2025 into the territory of the Republic of Armenia in the amount of up to 3,500 tons, as well as into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in the amount of up to 1,790 tons.

«The approved customs and tariff regulation measures will ensure the availability of proven planting material and sustainable yields, and will increase the level of self-sufficiency of the domestic market in potatoes,» Vaagn Kazaryan, Director of the Department of Customs Tariff and Non-Tariff Regulation of the Eurasian Economic Commission, said.

Tariff benefits will be provided upon confirmation issued by the authorized executive body. The relevant goods may be used exclusively on the territory of each of the countries.
