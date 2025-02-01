Mandatory learning of Russian language introduced in Tajikistan’s kindergartens

Mandatory learning of the Russian language is introduced in kindergartens in Tajikistan. The Minister of Education and Science Rahim Saidzoda announced at a press conference in Dushanbe.

According to him, a standard curriculum for kindergartens in the country has already been developed.

The minister added that the learning of Russian and English will be mandatory in all preschool institutions in Tajikistan.

Teachers will teach children twice a week. For children who do not speak Tajik, lessons of the state language will be introduced.