SCNS conducts searches in homes of 7 active members of Hizb ut-Tahrir

Security services conducted searches in the homes of seven active members of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir in Osh region. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

As a result, prohibited extremist literature and books, telephones, notebooks, tablets, a video cassette and a bank card were found.

The discovered items were sent for theological examination. Based on its results, measures will be taken against the defendants in the criminal case in accordance with criminal law.