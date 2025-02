Elnura Osmonalieva was appointed Vice-President of the Women’s Football Association of Kyrgyzstan. The organization reported.

Saltanat Egemberdieva has been the President of the Women’s Football Association since 2020. Aidana Otorbaeva is the First Vice-President.

Elnura Osmonalieva is a film director, member of the Union of Cinematographers of the Kyrgyz Republic, director of Bilimkana Public Foundation, President of the Kyrgyz Olympic Archery Federation. She is also a successful business developer.

The Women’s Football Association is a sports organization that oversees and manages football competitions among women’s teams.