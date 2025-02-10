23:42
Foreign Minister and Ambassador Viguerie discuss changes in U.S. foreign policy

Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev and the U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Kyrgyzstan Lesslie Viguerie held a meeting and discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on the development of Kyrgyzstan-USA relations, including in the context of changes in the U.S. foreign policy of the new administration of President Donald Trump. Particular attention was paid to the new U.S. migration policy, suspension of foreign aid and sanctions.

The Foreign Minister emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in maintaining stable areas of cooperation and finding balanced solutions.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and agreed to continue interaction through political consultations and the C5+1 format.

It should be noted that this is already the third meeting of the U.S. diplomat with the leadership of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in less than a month. Earlier, Lesslie Viguerie met twice with Jeenbek Kulubayev’s deputy Meder Abakirov.
link: https://24.kg./english/319458/
views: 332
