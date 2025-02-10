Kyrgyzstan’s international reserves reach record $5.19 billion

As of the end of January 2025, Kyrgyzstan’s gross international reserves amounted to $5.19 billion, marking a historic high.

According to the National Bank, the reserves increased by $102.78 million (2.02 percent) in the first month of the year compared to December 2024, when they stood at $5.08 billion.

Over the past year, the reserves have grown by $1.87 billion. This corresponds to the growth of 56.66 percent, in contrast to the first month of 2024 ($3.31 billion).

Gross international reserves consist of the country’s foreign exchange reserves and gold reserves. They are part of Kyrgyzstan’s official reserves, held by the National Bank. They can also be stored in other sovereign funds or in the reserve fund of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

These reserves enable the central bank to maintain exchange rate stability through foreign exchange interventions, finance balance-of-payments deficits, fulfill international financial obligations, and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external shocks by providing resources to adapt to global economic challenges.