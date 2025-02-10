More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week

At least 10,407 cases of acute respiratory viral infections (ARVI) and 30 cases of influenza were registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week from February 3 to February 9, 2025. The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the department, compared to the previous week, the incidence rate decreased by 0.9 percent. At least 3.9 percent of patients, or 407 people, were hospitalized.

The incidence rate exceeds the national average by 1.9 times in Osh, 1.7 times in Bishkek and Issyk-Kul region, and 1.3 times in Chui region.

Monitoring of the epidemiological situation for influenza, acute respiratory viral infections and COVID-19 continues.