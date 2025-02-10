GDP of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 96.8 billion soms in January

The economy of Kyrgyzstan continues to show positive dynamics. According to preliminary data from the National Statistical Committee, in January 2025, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached 96.8 billion soms, which is 10.6 percent more than in January 2024.

This significant growth is due to an increase in production in key sectors of the economy, growth in the service sector, and an increase in tax revenues.

The largest contribution to GDP came from service-related industries, accounting for over 52 percent of the total. The industrial sector ranked second with a 21 percent share, followed by agriculture (at 4 percent) and construction (at about 2 percent).

The industrial sector also demonstrated notable growth. In January 2025, industrial production reached more than 46 billion soms, showing a 10.7 percent increase compared to the same period last year.