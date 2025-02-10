Bishkek police officer detained on suspicion of rape

Law enforcement officers detained a police lieutenant on suspicion of rape. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 6, 24-year-old S.E. filed a statement with the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, asking to take action against an unknown person. According to her, he beat and raped her in one of the hotels in the capital. A case was opened under the article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the Department of Internal Investigations of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, together with the heads of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be police lieutenant K.U. — an employee of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that the detainee is an employee of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district the capital.