23:43
USD 87.45
EUR 90.27
RUB 0.90
English

Bishkek police officer detained on suspicion of rape

Law enforcement officers detained a police lieutenant on suspicion of rape. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

On February 6, 24-year-old S.E. filed a statement with the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, asking to take action against an unknown person. According to her, he beat and raped her in one of the hotels in the capital. A case was opened under the article «Rape» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Employees of the Department of Internal Investigations of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, together with the heads of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district, identified the suspect and detained him. He turned out to be police lieutenant K.U. — an employee of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

All necessary examinations have been ordered. The investigation is ongoing. A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that the detainee is an employee of the Department of Internal Affairs of Oktyabrsky district the capital.
link: https://24.kg./english/319482/
views: 285
Print
Related
Parliament approves law on life imprisonment for rape of disabled people
Two men rape woman in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstani suspected of raping Thai sauna worker in Phuket
Man wanted for rape commits another crime in Bishkek
Disabled girl kidnapped and raped in Issyk-Kul region
Head of Supreme Court asks to cancel probation supervision for rape
Man who tortured his ex-wife sentenced to 8 years in prison for rape
Ex-official of Natural Resources Ministry detained on suspicion of rape
Rally for resignation of Azamat Nogoibayev takes place in Bishkek
Man rapes his daughter in Suzak district
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating Kyrgyzstan and S&P discuss assignment of sovereign credit rating
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions U.S. authorities cancel The New York Times, Associated Press subscriptions
MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges MCN Coin fails state registration, not listed on crypto exchanges
10 February, Monday
18:11
Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's energy projects Ten Chinese companies show interest in Kyrgyzstan's ene...
17:47
Bishkek police officer detained on suspicion of rape
17:41
GDP of Kyrgyzstan amounted to 96.8 billion soms in January
17:34
National Bank expands list of entities authorized to issue electronic money
16:35
More than 10,000 cases of ARVI registered in Kyrgyzstan for week