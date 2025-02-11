New Chairman of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Tynchtyk Shainazarov has been appointed the new head of the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC). The decision was made by the members of the Central Election Commission at a meeting on February 10.

Before that, Shainazarov held the position of Deputy Chairman of the Commission. He replaced Nurzhan Shaildabekova, who left the post of her own free will.

Tynchtyk Shainazarov was born in 1974 in Osh region. He graduated from the Law Faculty of the Kyrgyz National University. For a long time, he had worked for the prosecution authorities, held the post of prosecutor of Jalal-Abad. He was a deputy of the Parliament of the 5th and 6th convocations from Respublika and Onuguu-Progress parties. He became a member of the Central Election Commission in 2020.

Nurzhan Shaildabekova headed the CEC from June 2016 to February 2025, that is, about eight years and eight months.

During her term in office, the CEC held two presidential and two parliamentary election campaigns, as well as three referendums: