Kyrgyzstan’s team defeats Tajikistan at CAFA Women's Futsal Championship

The women’s team of Kyrgyzstan defeated Tajikistan in the second round of the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Championship in Dushanbe. The Kyrgyz Football Union (KFU) reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 3:0.

The goals were scored by Kenjebubu Yrysbek kyzy, Aizhan Boronbekova, Nazik Kumushbek kyzy.

Aizhan Boronbekova was named the best player of the match.

In another match of the day, Uzbekistan’s team defeated Turkmenistan (6:3).

In the first round, the women’s futsal team of Kyrgyzstan tied with the team of Turkmenistan. Kyrgyzstanis took the second place at the end of the first day.