Cabinet Chairman, UAE Energy Minister discuss implementation of joint projects

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates Suhail Al Mazrouei as part of his participation in the World Government Summit in Dubai.

He noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations, emphasizing that the Kyrgyz Republic attaches great importance to further strengthening and deepening cooperation with the UAE in promising areas of the economy.

Suhail Al Mazrouei expressed his readiness for further interaction and cooperation in areas and projects of mutual interest. He especially noted the existing potential of Kyrgyzstan in the energy sector, expressing interest in developing cooperation in this area.

The parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of trade and economic interaction, energy, infrastructure and investment.

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of joint projects, attracting investment in the energy sector of Kyrgyzstan, as well as the opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources.

The World Governments Summit is an annual event held in Dubai that brings together government leaders for a global dialogue on futurism, technological innovation and more.

The summit serves as a knowledge-sharing platform for government officials, opinion leaders, policymakers and private sector leaders to discuss future trends, challenges and opportunities facing humanity. The summit hosts global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments, international cooperation, and finding innovative solutions to future challenges.