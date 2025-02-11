Kyrgyz swimmers show good results at Asian Championship among schoolchildren

The swimming team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the Asian Championship among schoolchildren in Bangkok. The Aquatic Sports Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported on social media.

«The athletes won dozens of medals, demonstrating a high level of training and skill,» the Federation posted.

The team’s top performers are:

Mikhail Khegai — 7 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal;

Amir Kydyrmaev — 6 gold medals;

Daniel Nasredinov — 4 gold medals;

Sanzhar Musaev — 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals;

Aiymkyz Aidaralieva — 6 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medal;

Aleksandr Maznichenko — 2 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze medals.

Other athletes who won gold, silver and bronze medals also contributed to the success of the national team, confirming the high level of Kyrgyzstan’s swimming.

Based on the results of the competition, Amir Kydyrmaev was named the best athlete in the senior group, Daniel Nasredinov — the best athlete in the 2009 group. Mikhail Khegai took second place in the 2012 group, Aidaralieva Aimkyz and Sanzhar Musaev — third places in the 2010 group.

«This championship has become another evidence of the growth of Kyrgyzstan’s swimming in the international arena. We congratulate our athletes on their triumphant performance and wish them new victories!» the Federation noted.