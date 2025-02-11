Tax Service Chairman: Everyone with suggestions on taxes will be heard

Chairman of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan Almambet Shykmamatov addressed entrepreneurs and taxpayers, calling on them to participate in improving the country’s tax system:

"Dear entrepreneurs and taxpayers!

Since the beginning of the year, I have held dozens of meetings with representatives of the business community in various sectors. It was important for me to hear firsthand how you perceive the challenges of Kyrgyzstan’s taxation system, where it hinders business, and how we can make it more convenient and balanced in the interests of both the state and businesses.

During these meetings, I tried to record all your suggestions. Among them are inspiring ideas that can significantly improve the process of collecting taxes and influence tax policy as a whole.

As a result of such a dialogue with business, many things were transformed into specific decisions. For example, a reform of on-site inspections has been carried out, changes have been made to the mechanism for applying electronic consignment notes, a new impetus has been given to digitalization processes, a pilot project for integrating cash registers and electronic consignment notes is at the start, the purpose of which is to increase transparency and simplify accounting.

However, I know that many of you still have creative and insightful ideas regarding our taxation system.

That is why I am offering an additional, effective communication channel for anyone who wants to share their thoughts. You can write to me directly on WhatsApp: +996502433733.

There is no special format for feedback, but I am sure you understand that suggestions should be specific and well-argued—clearly outlining the problem and proposing a solution. Everyone who really has something to say will be heard.

We all understand that paying taxes is an obligation that must be fulfilled. Moreover, today it is clear what the taxes are spent on — roads, hospitals, schools, kindergartens and cultural facilities are built. The government is making an unprecedented effort to combat corruption and restore social justice.

And we can work together to create a tax regime that is, if not ideal, then as fair as possible. I thank in advance everyone who wants to share their ideas."