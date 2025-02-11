Land under Russian Border Service buildings to be exempt from taxes

The Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reviewed the draft additional agreement to the agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Russia on cooperation on border issues, signed in 1999.

It is proposed to exempt the Russian side, which owns the buildings located in Bishkek on Zhibek Zholu Avenue and Kerimbekov Street, from land taxes.

Earlier (December 28, 2022), the Parliament agreed to provide long-term lease of the land plots on which these facilities are located.

The area of ​​the land plot is 2,599 square meters.

The agreement between the governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia on the procedure for transferring to the Kyrgyz Republic for protection sections of its state border guarded by the Federal Border Service of the Russian Federation was signed on July 17, 1999. As the State Property Management Fund explained, the document provides for the acquisition by the Russian side of real estate, as well as the legal registration of the temporary use of adjacent land plots for the placement of the operational border group of the FSB of the Russian Federation in Kyrgyzstan.