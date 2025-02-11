14:51
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service detained in MCN Coin case

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained Yuruslan Toichubekov, the former chairman of the State Service for Regulation and Supervision over the Financial Market under the government. Sources in the state committee confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The former official was detained on February 10 in the MCN Coin case. He is accused of creating a pyramid scheme.

In early February, the SCNS detained one of the founders of the virtual asset MCN Coin, Isradin Subanbekov. Later, a video was published, in which he confessed to fraud. According to him, in a year and a half of work, the company collected $2.5 million from citizens.

Earlier, the State Service for Supervision over the Financial Market warned citizens against investing in the virtual asset MCN Coin, which has not undergone state registration and is not included in the relevant registers.

Daniyar Zakirov, an employee of the 4th Department of the Main Investigative Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, reported that $1,700 million have been returned to the victims of the actions of the founders of MCN Coin virtual asset.
