Foreign Minister to make first visit to Oman in history of bilateral relations

From February 11 to February 12, 2025, Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan Jeenbek Kulubaev will make the first official visit to the Sultanate of Oman in the history of bilateral relations. The visit will take place at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of OmanSayyid Badr Albusaidi. The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The key event will be the talks between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries. During the meeting, topical issues of Kyrgyzstan-Oman cooperation will be discussed, including:

  • Political interaction;
  • Development of trade, economic and investment ties;
  • Cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

In addition to talks with his colleague from Oman, Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev plans to meet with the country’s leadership, as well as with representatives of a number of government agencies and departments.
