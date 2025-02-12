13:29
Fire at Cardiac Surgery Institute in Bishkek: Patients evacuated, two died

A fire broke out in the building of the Research Institute of Cardiac Surgery in Bishkek in the evening of February 11. The fire was reported at about 9 p.m.

As 24.kg news agency journalist reported from the scene, smoke was observed on the 4th floor of the building.

Six fire brigades, employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, management and employees of the Department of the Patrol Police Service, who cordoned off the territory, as well as ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A total of 260 people were evacuated and sent to other medical institutions, two people died.

The fire was brought under control at 10.33 p.m. and was completely extinguished at 11.15 p.m.
