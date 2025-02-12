13:29
Whooping cough incidence in Kyrgyzstan declining

Whooping cough incidence in Kyrgyzstan is declining. The Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis informed 24.kg news agency.

As of January 31, 2025, at least 32 cases of whooping cough have been registered, 30 of which — in Bishkek, 1 — in Chui region and 1 — in Naryn region.

By age: 13 cases (40.6 percent) have been registered among children under 12 months old, 14 cases (43.7 percent) — among children aged 1-4, at least 4 cases (12.5 percent) — among children aged 5-9, and 1 case (3.1 percent) — among children aged 15-19.

«The large number of registered patients in the capital is caused by an increase in the number of people refusing preventive vaccinations, including for religious reasons, as well as due to mistrust of vaccination,» the center noted.

Experts explained that whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the Bordetella pertussis bacterium. The disease is transmitted by airborne droplets, with mild cold symptoms appearing in the first two weeks. Complications of whooping cough are associated with secondary infection. The most common complications are bronchitis, pneumonia, and pleurisy. The patient suffers from damage to the cardiovascular, respiratory, and nervous systems.

«The best way to prevent whooping cough is immunization. The first whooping cough vaccination as part of a combined vaccine is administered to a child at 2 months, then at 3.5 and 5 months old. Vaccination is free at Family Medicine Centers, Family Doctor Groups, and feldsher-obstetric stations. These vaccinations protect not only the child, but also people around him or her from the severe and unpredictable consequences of the dangerous infection,» the Republican Center emphasized.

According to the center, 3,000 cases of whooping cough were registered in the republic in 2024, and 1,945 — in 2023.
