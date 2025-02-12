13:30
Kyrgyzstan and Masdar discuss cooperation in renewable energy sector

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev met with the CEO of Masdar Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi within the framework of the World Government Summit in Dubai. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, paying special attention to the implementation of joint projects for the development of solar and wind energy industry in Kyrgyzstan.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized the strategic importance of the development of green energy for the Kyrgyz Republic and expressed interest in attracting the best practices and investments of Masdar in this area.

In turn, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi confirmed Masdar’s readiness to deepen the partnership, noting the high potential of Kyrgyzstan in the field of renewable energy sources.

As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached on further interaction and continuation of negotiations on specific projects. This year, a Masdar working group will visit the republic to study in detail the possibilities of cooperation.
